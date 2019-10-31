OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Subscriber Exclusive: 21 Free Holiday Recipes

As a Kingman Miner subscriber, download any of these 22 great recipes for free to help you celebrate the holiday season! Not yet a subscriber? Visit: www.kdminer.com/subscribe

As a Kingman Miner subscriber, download any of these 22 great recipes for free to help you celebrate the holiday season! Not yet a subscriber? Visit: www.kdminer.com/subscribe

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 5:11 p.m.

Time to Celebrate!

Holidays are about family get-togethers focused on giving, traditions, decorations—and especially food! But you don’t have to spend long hours in the kitchen fussing over complicated recipes to festively fill your table.

This collection from the editors of Parade magazine makes it easy to cook popular favorites like stuffing and dinner rolls, as well as add new twists to turkey and mashed potatoes. We’ll also show you fun starters for all your parties—Turkey Cheese Ball, anyone?

And of course we’ve got showstopping desserts like Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie and Chocolate Mocha Cake made from a mix. And because not every day is a holiday, we’ve included fast weeknight dinners to keep everyone fueled for all the merrymaking. Seasons eatings!

HOLIDAY FEASTS

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

PARTY STARTERS

photo

photo

photo

photo

WEEKNIGHT WONDERS

photo

photo

photo

photo

SWEET TREATS

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Quick-link, Search-Friendly Index

HOLIDAY FEASTS

Herb Rub, Orange-Pineapple Glaze and Maple-Mustard Glaze

Apple-Sausage Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes and Cauliflower

Winter Squash with Walnuts

Orange-Almond Green Beans

Pumpkin Pie Dinner Rolls

PARTY STARTERS

Herbed Turkey Cheese Balls

Cheddar Bacon Dip

Pesto Crostini

Chickpea and Bacon Crackers

WEEKNIGHT WONDERS

Pork and Black Bean Stew

Cornbread-Topped Beef Chili

Sweet Potato and Chicken Hash

Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Casserole and Saucy Swaps

SWEET TREATS

Peppermint Crush Cookies

Gingerbread People

Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie

Chocolate Mocha Cake

Cranberry Pecan Bar

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Subscriber Exclusive: 31 Free Super Summer Grilling Recipes
Find the care you need at KRMC
Gallery | Bathauer Memorial Tournament is a hit
Pumpkin pie takes prize as Americans’ favorite Christmas treat
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW 2016

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News