OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Suns beat Warriors as Curry breaks left hand

Aron Baynes tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds seven assists and three blocked shots Wednesday night as the Suns beat the Warriors 121-110. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Aron Baynes tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds seven assists and three blocked shots Wednesday night as the Suns beat the Warriors 121-110. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 2:30 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – In what has already been a rough start to the season for the Warriors, now Stephen Curry is down. A two-time MVP, Golden State's longest-tenured player and its oldest at age 31. The heart and soul of his team.

Curry broke his left hand and became the latest injured Warriors player when he fell hard in the third quarter of another embarrassing defeat by Golden State, 121-110 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. A CT scan will determine whether Curry needs surgery, the Warriors said.

"I just feel bad for him," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "When these guys who are the faces of the league go down it's not good for the league, but especially someone like Steph, who's done so much to raise the level of excitement here in the Bay Area and throughout the league."

Curry drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry's left hand. Curry grimaced in pain grabbing at his fingers then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

"Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing," coach Steve Kerr said. "You could tell he felt really bad. It's just a random basketball play, so stuff happens."

Baynes had 24 points, 12 rebounds seven assists and three blocked shots, Devin Booker scored 31 points as the Suns jumped out to a huge lead they never relinquished. The Warriors have lost badly in their first two home games at sparkling new Chase Center.

The ailing, undermanned Warriors welcomed back two players but still fell behind 39-11 shooting 4 for 17 as the Suns made 14 of their first 23 shots and 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Curry had nine points on 3-for-11 shooting before getting hurt.

Losing Curry for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.

"Of course it hurts knowing that Steph Curry's down," said rookie Eric Paschall, who made his first career start and scored a team-high 20 points. "... That's a very, very valuable piece of our team but I feel like we're going to stay positive."

Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant's departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

This was another rough one after an embarrassing season opener in the first game at Chase Center, a 141-122 loss to the Clippers last Thursday that saw some fans leaving after the third quarter.

Golden State returned home with a 1-2 record and amid a stretch with five games over seven days and two back-to-backs.

The Warriors trailed 72-46 at halftime Wednesday after falling behind 70-37 at the break in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Tip-ins

Suns: Phoenix beat Golden State for just the third time in the last 21 regular-season meetings. ... The Suns' 115-111 win at Golden State on March 10 this year snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Warriors and a 14-game road skid in the series. ... Suns assistant coach Willie Green spent the past three years with the Warriors.

Up next

Suns: At Grizzlies on Saturday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead Warriors past Suns 123-103
Ayton, Anderson lead Suns past defending champions
Celtics rally from 22 down to top Suns in overtime
Irving scores 19 points as Celtics top Suns 116-111
Suns can’t end skid, drop 5th straight in setback to Clippers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News