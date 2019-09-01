Council holds public hearing on downtown encroachment permit

KINGMAN – City Council will hold a public hearing regarding an encroachment permit from the owner of Rickety Cricket Brewing for a grain silo in downtown Kingman at the meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Work Session

The work session begins at 5 p.m. and includes an update on the West Kingman Traffic Interchange, and the recycling drop off program and neighborhood pilot recycling program.

Consent Agenda

The regularly-scheduled meeting begins in earnest with an item regarding the waiver of commercial-related fees that was set to sunset on June 30. Council extended the waiver for up to 90 days and directed staff to work on a new waiver policy that would target certain areas of Kingman. Council has been provided with information on Infill Incentive Districts, could discuss the matter Tuesday.

Council could take action on a request from Doug Angle of Angle Land Development, LLC to accept a cash escrow agreement, completed subdivision improvements and to authorize the recording of the final plat for a proposed subdivision near N. Central Street that could have 36 residential lots.

In September 2018 the City approved one-year job order contracts with four contractors for underground pipeline projects. The contract can be renewed for up to four additional years, should Council choose to do so. The contractors are Freiday Construction, Kincheloe Construction, Eagle Mountain Construction and Granite Construction.

Councilmembers could give the green light for a new Kingman Area Master Drainage Plan, as the current plan was completed in 1988. The City sites significant increases in population and development since that time that have impacted watersheds and drainage ways. The new plan would cost the City an amount not to exceed $242,375, and would come from JE Fuller Hydrology & Geomorphology.

The remodel of the Kingman Airport terminal, approved by Council in May, has experienced four change orders, raising the cost of the work by about $28,000. Staff recommends authorizing a budget transfer and approving a change order. The project’s contractor is Axiom Construction.

An agreement with Sunrise Engineering for the design, and construction plans and specifications for the Main Tanks Transmission Main project will also go before Council Tuesday. The project will provide a dedicated transmission main to the Main Tanks Farm, with Phase 1 currently under construction. The next phase is now ready to be designed. The work is to be completed for an amount not to exceed $271.200.

Sunrise Engineering is back on the agenda in regards to a professional services agreement for the Diagonal Wash sewer interceptor. The gravity sewer interceptor will allow sewer flows to be conveyed from areas of Kingman east of Route 66 and north of Interstate 40. The proposed work would be completed for an amount not to exceed $342,600.

Domino’s Pizza, through its Paving for Pizza initiative which sees funds donated for road repairs, would like to donate $5,000 to the City of Kingman. That donation could purchases around 60 tons of asphalt. Public Works purchased more than 800 tons of asphalt for repairs last year, the agenda notes.

New Business/Public Hearing

The City has received a “substantial” encroachment permit from Terry Thomson, owner of Rickety Cricket Brewing, for a grain silo in the public sidewalk at 532 E. Beale St. The silo would encroach 2 to 3 feet onto the adjoining sidewalk. City staff has recommended approval based on a number of conditions. A public hearing on the matter will be held at Tuesday’s meeting.

Lastly, Council will go into executive session to discuss the Kingman Crossing development agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center. In other business, Council will consider intergovernmental agreements, and numerous easement, contracts and grants.

Information provided by the City of Kingman