Gosar: ‘To call Comey a clown, would be offensive to the carnival community’

Comey remains unapologetic. (Twitter screenshot)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 1, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – After the Department of Justice released a report finding that former FBI director James Comey violated internal policies by disclosing notes on his interactions with President Donald Trump, Rep. Paul A. Gosar (AZ-04) doesn’t hide his feelings.

"Today’s report from Inspector General Horowitz confirms what we have known for some time: James Comey violated FBI policies and lied about leaking classified materials in an attempt to harm President Trump,” Gosar said. “James Comey has time and time again proven himself to be a liar, void of ethics and moral clarity. To call James Comey a clown, would be offensive to the carnival community.”

Comey’s notes from early 2017 led to a two-year long investigation into Trump’s campaign which former special counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up in March.

FBI declined to pursue prosecution against Comey, but stated he violated his employment agreement. While the report found he mishandled classified information, it did not find evidence memos with classified information were shared with the media.

Comey remains unapologetic.

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice,” he tweeted.

