Horoscopes | September 2, 2019
Birthdays: Zedd, 30; Salma Hayek, 53; Keanu Reeves, 55; Mark Harmon, 68.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can think big and make plans, but when it comes to taking action, size down, be reasonable and choose to spend your time and money wisely. A change may not be expected or wanted, but in hindsight, it will be beneficial.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your changing attitude may confuse some, but you’ll find solace with those heading in a similar direction. Divvy up the work that needs to be done, and you will reach a common goal and form a close bond with like-minded individuals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep your personal life a secret to avoid being talked about.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control your emotions. Ask for help, and someone will accommodate you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Choose what works best for you. By using your skills, knowledge and experience appropriately and monitoring your spending, you will make a difference by completing what matters most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a logical approach to situations that concern a multitude of people. Become the vehicle that unifies and brings everyone together.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do what you can to lend a helping hand. Focusing on doing a good job and staying busy will deter anyone disruptive from getting in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put in the time and do your research to figure out the best way to incorporate positive change into your daily routine. A kind word or gesture will encourage others to be supportive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen and fact-check. If you judge others, you will be judged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let your emotions interfere in your progress. Actions will speak louder than words, and sticking to a budget will help you avoid criticism.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an additional source of income. A change will boost your morale and encourage you to look and do your very best.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you start bending to what people want, you will lose sight of your goal and end up going over budget. A partnership shouldn’t cause confusion or lead to regret.
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Baseball in Kingman dates back to 1889
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: