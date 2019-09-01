OFFERS
Horoscopes | September 2, 2019

Originally Published: September 1, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Birthdays: Zedd, 30; Salma Hayek, 53; Keanu Reeves, 55; Mark Harmon, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can think big and make plans, but when it comes to taking action, size down, be reasonable and choose to spend your time and money wisely. A change may not be expected or wanted, but in hindsight, it will be beneficial.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your changing attitude may confuse some, but you’ll find solace with those heading in a similar direction. Divvy up the work that needs to be done, and you will reach a common goal and form a close bond with like-minded individuals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep your personal life a secret to avoid being talked about.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control your emotions. Ask for help, and someone will accommodate you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Choose what works best for you. By using your skills, knowledge and experience appropriately and monitoring your spending, you will make a difference by completing what matters most.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a logical approach to situations that concern a multitude of people. Become the vehicle that unifies and brings everyone together.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do what you can to lend a helping hand. Focusing on doing a good job and staying busy will deter anyone disruptive from getting in your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put in the time and do your research to figure out the best way to incorporate positive change into your daily routine. A kind word or gesture will encourage others to be supportive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen and fact-check. If you judge others, you will be judged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let your emotions interfere in your progress. Actions will speak louder than words, and sticking to a budget will help you avoid criticism.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an additional source of income. A change will boost your morale and encourage you to look and do your very best.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you start bending to what people want, you will lose sight of your goal and end up going over budget. A partnership shouldn’t cause confusion or lead to regret.

