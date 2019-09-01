OFFERS
Kino Avenue waterline project advances to Roosevelt intersection

The $1.38 million project seeks to improve water delivery to storage tanks that will permit infrastructure to run more efficiently, according to the City. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: September 1, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Roosevelt Street intersection at Kino Avenue will be closed starting the morning of Sept. 3, through 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

The project to install a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue between Arizona Street to the Mohave Wash started Aug. 12. Portions of Kino Avenue will be closed throughout the duration of the project, and detours will be in place.

The contractor, Freiday Construction, is notifying residents in the area of the work. However, no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.

The project is a continuation of a multi-phased project to improve water delivery to water storage tanks that will permit infrastructure to run more efficiently, the City wrote in a press release. The total cost is $1.38 million.

The project is expected to be completed in about 90 days and multiple phases for line installation and pavement patching.

Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive Maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

