Labor Day – still only a youthful idealism?

KINGMAN – The Daily Miner checked with the local youth how they understand the concept of Labor Day, an obscure holiday with no clear rituals. Its dark and complex nineteenth century history is long forgotten, and to most the day signifies nothing more than an unavoidable return to school.

Young Kingmanites however, seem to not suffer consequences of general dissociation between the word “labor” with the reality of every day experience of most people. They know exactly what the holiday is for, or at least were able to quickly look it up in their smart phones. They cheer the idea hard working folks can relax and enjoy the whole extra day before the busy fall season.

“I think it’s great that all hard working people will have a little break,” said 10-year old Ronnie, a future football player.

Ronnie didn’t have a chance to join the workforce yet, but he certainly has no intention to wait until he’s a sports star.

“Work sounds fun,” he said. “I will take a job as soon as I can.”

He is already eyeing In-N-Out Burger, his favorite local fast food joint.

But In-and-Out, just like 40% of businesses will be open on Labor Day with its regular long hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. In fact, it seem the bigger the business is, the bigger chance is it will have some staff on the clock next Monday.

That was exactly the problem the Central Labor Union, the event organizer, had already in 1882 when the first Labor Day parade took place with the goal to unify workers and reduce work time. Around that time, an average work day of a manufacture worker was about 60 hours per week, still a drop when compared to the average of 70 hours per week in 1830s, according to date from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In order to participate in the first parade, New York City workers went on strike. After the parade, they ate and drunk at a giant picnic. The government recognized the holiday in 1894, but that meant an automatic day off for federal employees only.

Marci, age 14, from Kingman have a different solution to the problem of this power struggle. She already knows she wants to own her own business.

“I want to build something I can be proud of,” she told The Daily Miner.

CJ, age 13, considers yet another alternative.

“I will join the service as soon as I’m 18,” he said. He likes the idea of a holiday to celebrate work. “It’s a matter of respect for working people.”

Respect and dignity seem to be key words when Americans talk Labor Day.



“On September 2, 1019, the U.S. Department of Labor” celebrates an honors the greatest worker in the world – the American worker,” one can read on the U.S. Department of Labor website.

But while workers’ wages in the U.S. remained stagnant over last few decades, the ratio of American CEO-to-worker pay has increased 1,000% since 1950, Bloomberg reported.

Today Fortune 500 CEOs make 204 times regular workers do.

Kingman teenagers will enjoy their long weekend barbecuing with their family. Ronnie is going to Lake Havasu City to hang out with his uncle who is visiting from California. Maci and CJ are planning a family barbecue at their grandparents’ place.