Dear Abby | Widow contemplating a move is bound by many family ties

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Dear Abby: My husband died in 2001. There is a man I have been seeing for 17 years I’ll call Jack. He has a home in Georgia. I live in Pennsylvania, where I share a home with my grown son and my daughter, her husband and my 6-year-old grandson.

Jack has now retired and wants me to move down to Georgia with him. I can’t just quit my job and go to Georgia and look for a job. I need to have one before I go down there.

Well, I finally landed a job there, but sadly, they don’t offer benefits, which worries me. My other issue is, I am very close to my grandson.

Anytime I have gone to Georgia for a week and returned home, my grandson was very emotional. I am scared that if I go to Georgia and the boy doesn’t do well with the situation, I will be stuck down there. Visiting home will be almost impossible as I only get one week’s vacation with this new job, and I can’t just jump in the car on a weekend because I would be driving the whole weekend and not have any time to spend with my family.

I am torn between going and not going. I honestly don’t know what to do. I am just so scared. What would you do? – Torn By Love

Dear Torn: The ideal solution would be for Jack to move where you are so you can keep your job and benefits and pay the mortgage on your home. Your adult children are not financially independent, and your grandson is not emotionally resilient enough to adjust to your absence. I do not think you are in a position to go anywhere until these issues are resolved.

Dear Abby: When ordering food at different ethnic restaurants here in the U.S., should people always speak in English, even if they are learning the language of the country the food is from?

Should a person always ask, “Can I practice my French (or any language you’re trying to practice)?” or should one save it for international travel, private language lessons or another time? What do you think is proper in this situation? – Lost in Translation

Dear Lost: It is worth going back into my archive and reviewing.

To avoid any misunderstandings or hurt feelings, assume the server speaks English. If you wish to practice your second language, tell the person you are trying to sharpen your language skills, ask if the person would mind your doing that and ask to be corrected if you make a mistake.

