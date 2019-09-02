OFFERS
Foster grandparents needed for program with NAU Civic Service Institute

The Civic Service Institute at Northern Arizona University is looking for volunteers to be foster grandparents for children in Mohave County. (Photo by Nikoline Arns on Unsplash)

Originally Published: September 2, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Civic Service Institute at Northern Arizona University is looking for volunteers ages 55 years and older to become “foster grandparents” to share their love and life’s wisdom with children in Mohave County who need guidance and support.

Foster grandparents volunteer with children in elementary, middle and high schools, as well as teen moms and their children.

The program works in conjunction with numerous programs and school districts, including Kingman Unified School District, the Club for YOUth, the Blended Learning Center, Head Start classrooms and the Golden Valley Events Center.

In all cases, the children served by the Foster Grandparents Program are ones who would most benefit from the extra attention a Foster Grandparent volunteer can provide.

That could mean helping a preschooler master important social skills, such as listening, sharing and making friends. For older children, it could be spending extra time on reading comprehension, math drills, or helping them catch up on missed assignments.

The program is part of Senior Corps, and is a win-win for children and volunteers, according to FGP Mohave Program Coordinator Heather Brassil.

“Our volunteers really enjoy helping these kids,” Brassil said. “They really love seeing the children they work with have those ‘aha’ moments and knowing that their volunteering made the difference. Plus, it keeps our volunteers active and engaged in their community.”

A study released earlier this year showed that after two years of service, first-time foster grandparents reported improvements in health, decreased depression and less social isolation.

The program, they said, provides opportunities for personal growth, a chance to make new friends and a sense of accomplishment.

Anita McKenzie-White, who volunteers to help first-graders, said the reward comes when she sparks an interest in learning,

