Horoscopes | Sept. 3, 2019

Birthdays: Rita Volk, 29; Shaun White, 33; Omi, 33; Garrett Hedlund, 35.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of your personal business. If you leave something important in someone else’s hands, you will be disappointed in the results.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live and learn. Personal growth, health management and physical or spiritual travel will spark your imagination and lead to new beginnings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you give too much, you’ll end up in a vulnerable position. Equality will be the key to your success when dealing with people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can dream all you want, but when it comes to putting your plans in place, know precisely what you can afford to spend and how much time it will take to reach your objective. Romance will improve your personal life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): oo much of anything will turn into a burden. Refuse to let your emotions take over if someone tries to dictate what you should do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participation will lead to new associates and opportunities. What you discover will encourage you to get involved in something you want to pursue.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at every aspect of a situation before you decide to participate. A change at home will turn out better than anticipated.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your thoughts and feelings with someone who can help you put your plans in motion. A change in the way you live or move forward with someone you love will encourage you to do things that bring you joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take your time. If someone tries to coax you into something you have reservations about doing, take a pass.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Routine will put you at ease. If change is necessary, implement it by using methods that have worked for you in the past.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make changes based on emotions. Give yourself a chance to digest what’s going on around you before you share your opinion.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep life simple, stick to the facts and go about your business. Be a good influence on those who face or offer temptation.