Kingman Center for the Arts almost to its goal, deadline is Sept. 30
KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts has a new feature on its Beale Street Theater website that shows how many donations they have received as part of the Angle Homes Matching Grant Challenge.
According to the meter, the theater is half way there with $50,000. The goal is to reach $100,000 and Angle Homes will match every dollar donated.
“The renovation of the Beale Street Theater is important to the Kingman community because it will spur economic growth in the historic downtown area and bring the performing arts to Kingman in a way we haven’t seen before,” said Kristina Michelson, KCA executive director.
Michelson said they met with an architect Aug. 23 to begin the design process. A staging consultant will also assist with technical needs of a performing arts facility.
The deadline for the matching grant is Sept. 30. All donations received will go to the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project.
Michelson said once the grant is matched it will help carry the theater through the initial planning and design phase.
To look at the progress meter visit, https://www.bealestreettheater.com/.
