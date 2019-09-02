OFFERS
Kingman Fire Department receives grant to purchase new portable radios

Kingman will receive approximately $135,136 courtesy of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money will be used to purchase new portable radios. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades says communication is of vital importance for his department, and thanks to an award of more than $100,000, KFD will soon be replacing its portable radios.

Kingman will receive approximately $135,136 courtesy of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funds are granted through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, according to the office of Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona).

“These grants will allow our brave firefighters and first responders to buy the equipment they need to continue protecting Arizona communities,” McSally said in a press release.

Rhoades explained that KFD has had to put the purchase of new portable radios on the backburner for the past few years due to prioritizing its budget and capital replacement plan.

“But it’s become a matter of importance over the past couple years,” Rhoades said. “This gives us an opportunity to become current, and of course communication in the fire department is of vital importance.”

The City has yet to receive the money, but Rhoades thinks it should arrive within a few weeks. At that time, the City will begin the bid process for the purchase of radios.

“We’ll hopefully have them in service by Christmas,” he said. “Any time we’re trying to be good stewards of money, finding other opportunities for funding is always a good thing. It’s good that we can take advantage of it.”

More than $730,000 was awarded in total to Arizona communities, according to the press release from McSally. About $38,900 will go to the Mount Lemmon Fire District, more than $195,200 to the City of Phoenix and just under $370,000 to the Tubac Fire District.

