Kingman Mohave Lions Club to hold Vision clinic Friday
KINGMAN – Kingman Mohave Lions Club and Mohave Eye Clinic are partnering together to bring an adult vision clinic to Kingman residents on Friday, Sept. 6, for those who have need of financial assistance for having an eye exam and glasses, if appropriate.
A $10 donation will be requested to allow participants to receive an eye exam and eyeglasses, but some restrictions apply. Assistance is given by appointment only. Applications are available on the Lion’s website at www.kingmanlions.org
Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. today, Sept. 3. For questions call Mari Peterson 602-459-2510 or Roger Peterson 602-330-9775, or email mari@kingmanlions.org.
Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club
