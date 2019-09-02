OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 03
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Northern Arizona organizations unite to preserve artifacts

Lauren Amundson, archivist and librarian, shares the history of some of the oldest artifacts stored at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff. Historians, archivists and librarians in northern Arizona are teaming up to protect artifacts in the event of an internal or external disaster. (Photo courtesy of Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun)

Lauren Amundson, archivist and librarian, shares the history of some of the oldest artifacts stored at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff. Historians, archivists and librarians in northern Arizona are teaming up to protect artifacts in the event of an internal or external disaster. (Photo courtesy of Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun)

Originally Published: September 2, 2019 7:29 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Historians, archivists and librarians in northern Arizona are teaming up to protect artifacts in the event a disaster.

It's called the Northern Arizona Cultural Heritage Preservation Initiative and includes organizations such as Cline Library at Northern Arizona University, the Museum of Northern Arizona, the Arizona Historical Society Pioneer Museum, Lowell Observatory and Flagstaff Public Library.

The group has met quarterly for the past year to formalize the disaster support partnerships that have existed between them for years, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

"We recognize here at Cline Library that we, as well as all our cultural heritage partners in the region, are isolated geographically from assistance should a disaster occur. We would need to rely on each other," said Jill Friedmann, associate dean of Cline Library, who is coordinating the effort.

The library already works closely with the Arizona Historical Society, which brought some of its material to the library for temporary storage during the big August wildfire near Flagstaff.

"Our main threat is and has always been wildfires," said Bill Peterson, vice president of collections and education for the society. "In the event of a wildfire, we have a contingency plan. We've just never had a formal agreement (with these organizations) on how that would look or what they would be."

The concept began with Peter Runge, head of Cline Library's 30,000-square-foot Special Collections and Archives, which stores artifacts from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff and the rest of the Colorado Plateau region.

Runge previously worked at the University of California, which partnered with California State University to have all their campuses share resources in the event of a disaster.

If the northern Arizona partnership proves successful, the goal is to incorporate cultural content holders from throughout the region, including organizations on the Navajo and Hopi nations. A few have already joined.

A formal agreement would help with record keeping when such materials and services are temporarily loaned to different organizations.

Each organization has a prioritized list of items to save from destruction as part of individual disaster plans. An agreement among these organizations could better ensure the safety of some of the region's most irreplaceable material.

Cline Library's special collections area holds more than 2 million items, including handwritten ledgers from the Babbitt Brother Trading Company, invoices from the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company and other materials dating back to the 1850s, many of them yellowed and boasting the heavy aroma of aged paper.

In a disaster, Runge said he would save the delicate sketches of Mary Colter, the architect who designed the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Lodge and other historic structures.

Irreplaceable items at the Pioneer Museum include the Kolb Brothers' movie cameras and the body of Josephine the mountain lion, the mascot of the Arizona Rough Riders.

Lowell Observatory has 50,000 photographic plates of sky photos alone, paper documents from its past astronomers and employees and letters from Albert Einstein.

"Each of us can do our own little thing, but together we can share resources," observatory archivist and librarian Lauren Amundson said. "It gives a sense of security knowing that you're not doing this alone."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona embracing its ties to Pluto as spacecraft closes in
Repairs completed on Lowell Observatory’s Pluto telescope, dome reopens
Flagstaff scientists track 775,092 asteroids
Before moon landing, astronauts learned geology in Arizona
Kingman remembers Doxol tragedy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News