Stun grenade used to stop driver in Lake Havasu City

Police used a “flash-bang device” to stop this car in a Lake Havasu parking lot on Saturday. (Photo by Daisy Nelson/Today’s News-Herald)

Police used a “flash-bang device” to stop this car in a Lake Havasu parking lot on Saturday. (Photo by Daisy Nelson/Today’s News-Herald)

Daisy Nelson – Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 7:23 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A traffic stop turned into much more in the Walgreens parking lot on Saturday. After blowing through a stop sign at the intersection of Beachcomber Boulevard and McCulloch Boulevard North around 2:07 p.m., a male driver in a silver Chevrolet Cruze was pursued by Lake Havasu City Police and eventually pulled into the Walgreens parking lot.

The male, identified as California resident Alexander Romero, 34, was noncompliant, according to LHCPD, refusing to step out of the vehicle and throwing various "drug-related items" at surrounding officers, according to police. He was in the vehicle for approximately 35 minutes, and also rolled the windows up and down several times.

Broken bottles and other items were scattered on the asphalt around the silver Chevy, which was stolen from Baldwin Park, California, according to LHCPD. The license plate was stolen from a vehicle in Chino, California, and there were numerous items of drug paraphernalia inside the car, according to police.

Witnesses said officers had guns pulled and there was screaming. Lake Havasu City SWAT responded to the scene.

After still refusing to comply, a “flash bang device” was used, which is used to temporarily disorient one’s senses. It is also known as a “stun grenade.” The driver was then arrested without incident.

Romero was transported to the hospital shortly after and will be charged with unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff helicopter surveyed the scene from above, circling to maintain visuals on the situation. Multiple fire engines, ambulances and police patrol vehicles filled the parking lot, and Walgreens shoppers were told to remain indoors until the situation was clear.

The road was blocked off on Lake Havasu Avenue from Swanson Avenue to McCulloch Boulevard.

