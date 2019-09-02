Stun grenade used to stop driver in Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A traffic stop turned into much more in the Walgreens parking lot on Saturday. After blowing through a stop sign at the intersection of Beachcomber Boulevard and McCulloch Boulevard North around 2:07 p.m., a male driver in a silver Chevrolet Cruze was pursued by Lake Havasu City Police and eventually pulled into the Walgreens parking lot.
The male, identified as California resident Alexander Romero, 34, was noncompliant, according to LHCPD, refusing to step out of the vehicle and throwing various "drug-related items" at surrounding officers, according to police. He was in the vehicle for approximately 35 minutes, and also rolled the windows up and down several times.
Broken bottles and other items were scattered on the asphalt around the silver Chevy, which was stolen from Baldwin Park, California, according to LHCPD. The license plate was stolen from a vehicle in Chino, California, and there were numerous items of drug paraphernalia inside the car, according to police.
Witnesses said officers had guns pulled and there was screaming. Lake Havasu City SWAT responded to the scene.
After still refusing to comply, a “flash bang device” was used, which is used to temporarily disorient one’s senses. It is also known as a “stun grenade.” The driver was then arrested without incident.
Romero was transported to the hospital shortly after and will be charged with unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A San Bernardino County Sheriff helicopter surveyed the scene from above, circling to maintain visuals on the situation. Multiple fire engines, ambulances and police patrol vehicles filled the parking lot, and Walgreens shoppers were told to remain indoors until the situation was clear.
The road was blocked off on Lake Havasu Avenue from Swanson Avenue to McCulloch Boulevard.
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Baseball in Kingman dates back to 1889
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: