18 boating citations issued
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 7:23 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety handed out hundreds of warnings this past holiday weekend.
Labor Day weekend saw boating safety contact 331 boaters and give 267 warnings. Only 18 citations were issued.
Two boaters were arrested for operating under the influence, and 25 boaters were assisted for a variety of reasons.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
