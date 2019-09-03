OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cerbat Garden Club schedules meeting

Members of the Cerbat Garden Club are shown during a meeting at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens earlier this year. The club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave. (Cerbat Garden Club courtesy photo)

Members of the Cerbat Garden Club are shown during a meeting at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens earlier this year. The club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave. (Cerbat Garden Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 3, 2019 7:29 p.m.

The Cerbat Garden Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 11 at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon.

A "get acquainted" program is planned with information about club events, projects, outings and programs for the coming year, according to a news release. Refreshments will be served.

The club's annual luncheon will be Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Author Judy Mielke will speak about "Bees, Birds, Blooms, and Butterflies."

Tickets cost $20. Contact Sharon at 718-1870. Only 100 tickets will be sold.

St .Johns United Methodist Church

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

American Legion honors Memorial Day
Farmers Market to celebrate Acorn Squash Day
Walking and growing every Saturday morning
‘Dinosaurs Live’ comes to Golden Valley
Little Free Libraries at community gardens filled to the brim

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News