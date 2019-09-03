Cerbat Garden Club schedules meeting
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 7:29 p.m.
The Cerbat Garden Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 11 at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon.
A "get acquainted" program is planned with information about club events, projects, outings and programs for the coming year, according to a news release. Refreshments will be served.
The club's annual luncheon will be Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Author Judy Mielke will speak about "Bees, Birds, Blooms, and Butterflies."
Tickets cost $20. Contact Sharon at 718-1870. Only 100 tickets will be sold.
