Cerbat Garden Club schedules meeting

The Cerbat Garden Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 11 at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon.

A "get acquainted" program is planned with information about club events, projects, outings and programs for the coming year, according to a news release. Refreshments will be served.

The club's annual luncheon will be Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Author Judy Mielke will speak about "Bees, Birds, Blooms, and Butterflies."

Tickets cost $20. Contact Sharon at 718-1870. Only 100 tickets will be sold.