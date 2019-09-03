OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 03
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust

The Cottonwood Police Department and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office K9s, during a Thursday traffic stop, discovered 3.5 pounds of Fentanyl and one gram of methamphetamine in vehicle. Two men were detained on a customs hold; the Cottonwood Police chief said the fentanyl quantity is "enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

The Cottonwood Police Department and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office K9s, during a Thursday traffic stop, discovered 3.5 pounds of Fentanyl and one gram of methamphetamine in vehicle. Two men were detained on a customs hold; the Cottonwood Police chief said the fentanyl quantity is "enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 3:12 p.m.

photo

Jose Briones-Becerra (Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department)

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office K9s were working interdiction on State Route 260 Thursday that resulted in a fentanyl seizure of more than 3.5 pounds, according to a news release.

Officers stopped a Ford Ranger headed toward Cottonwood on State Route 260 near Cherry Creek Road for a cracked windshield and expired California registration tag.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Rigoberto Pacheco-Sanchez from Mexico, fled on foot but was captured a short time later.

The passenger, identified as 39-year-old Jose Guadalupe Briones-Becerra from Mexico, was also detained.

photo

Rigoberto Pacheco-Sanchez (Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department)

An officer used his K9 partner, Kratos, to check the truck for drugs. The dog alerted officers to the truck where approximately one gram of methamphetamine and more than 3.5 pounds of fentanyl were located.

The fentanyl was in powder and pill form and has an approximate street value of about $900,000, according to a Cottonwood PD news release.

Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said, “This is a significant seizure of a dangerous drug taking lives across the country. Conservatively, this is enough fentanyl to kill more than a half a million people.”

Pacheco-Sanchez and Briones-Becerra were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for several felony charges including transporting dangerous drugs for sale. Immigration Customs Enforcement placed bond holds on both defendants.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Suspect in stabbing of Camp Verde driver arrested in Tucson
US border agency says it's made biggest-ever fentanyl bust
As fentanyl seizures rise, so do safety concerns around the deadly drug
PANT makes arrests involving alleged use, sale of fentanyl
Interdiction efforts lead to state recognition for MAGNET

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News