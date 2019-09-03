‘Dinosaurs Live’ comes to Golden Valley

KINGMAN – Black Mountain School is going back to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Dinosaurs Live will be at the school with free admission, dinosaur displays, activities and family fun.

The event is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Black Mountain School, 3404 Santa Maria Road in Golden Valley.

Extras will be available for purchase such as concessions, face painting, slide wristbands and souvenirs. Cash and all major credit card accepted. The event is open to the public.

Information provided by Black Mountain School.