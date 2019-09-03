‘Dinosaurs Live’ comes to Golden Valley
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 7:20 p.m.
KINGMAN – Black Mountain School is going back to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.
Dinosaurs Live will be at the school with free admission, dinosaur displays, activities and family fun.
The event is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Black Mountain School, 3404 Santa Maria Road in Golden Valley.
Extras will be available for purchase such as concessions, face painting, slide wristbands and souvenirs. Cash and all major credit card accepted. The event is open to the public.
Information provided by Black Mountain School.
Most Read
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MOHAVE 911
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Mohave 911
- Arizona joins other states calling on Supreme Court to overturn DACA
- Baseball in Kingman dates back to 1889
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Arizona dove hunting season gets underway Sunday
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: