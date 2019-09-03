OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Farmers Market to celebrate Acorn Squash Day

National Acorn Squash Day, a celebration of the vegetable shown above on the right, will be celebrated at the Kingman Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Photo by Jeffery Martin/Public Domain)

National Acorn Squash Day, a celebration of the vegetable shown above on the right, will be celebrated at the Kingman Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Photo by Jeffery Martin/Public Domain)

Originally Published: September 3, 2019 7:28 p.m.

The Kingman Farmers Market will celebrate National Acorn Squash Day during the weekly market at 101 Beale St., Thunder-Rode Outdoor Event Center, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.

A news release invites residents to “help name the Market’s Celebrity Acorn Squash and tell the story of the life of the little seed all grown up and ready for dinner. We will award window stickers to everyone who enters and seeds to those who win.”

The weekly market, which continues each Saturday through October, has a lot to offer, including live music, crafts, produce, jams, jellies, honey and more.

New vendors of high quality, hand-crafted, home-baked goods and local produce can call 928-530-6544 for booth reservations and more information.

Visit them on Facebook at: facebook.com/KingmanFarmersMarket

Kingman Farmers Market

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cerbat Garden Club schedules meeting
‘Dinosaurs Live’ comes to Golden Valley
American Legion honors Memorial Day
White Cliffs Senior Living hosts Grandparents Day event for the community
Little Free Libraries at community gardens filled to the brim

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News