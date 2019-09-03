Farmers Market to celebrate Acorn Squash Day
The Kingman Farmers Market will celebrate National Acorn Squash Day during the weekly market at 101 Beale St., Thunder-Rode Outdoor Event Center, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.
A news release invites residents to “help name the Market’s Celebrity Acorn Squash and tell the story of the life of the little seed all grown up and ready for dinner. We will award window stickers to everyone who enters and seeds to those who win.”
The weekly market, which continues each Saturday through October, has a lot to offer, including live music, crafts, produce, jams, jellies, honey and more.
New vendors of high quality, hand-crafted, home-baked goods and local produce can call 928-530-6544 for booth reservations and more information.
Visit them on Facebook at: facebook.com/KingmanFarmersMarket
