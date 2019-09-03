OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 04
First Friday to showcase local artists

Downtown Kingman’s First Friday’s theme for September is local art. The event is Friday, Sept. 6 from 6–9 p.m. on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 3, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The first Friday of September is this week so downtown Kingman will be filled with locals and art made by locals.

Downtown Kingman’s First Friday is having its monthly event Friday, Sept. 6 with local art to see and buy. The event will also have food, music, family games and activities for the kids.

Kingman Center for the Arts, 402 E. Beale St., is cohosting the event and will have a Y’Art sale. The sale will have unused and slightly used brushes, paints, paper, colored and graphite pencils, fabric, beads and more.

“This is your opportunity to meet some of our artists and buy artists’ materials, equipment and handmade art at great prices,” the KCA press release said. “Some items have been donated to Kingman Center for the Arts and will help expand educational and artistic programs.”

People will also have the opportunity to see the 6-by-6 on Route 66 gallery. The gallery has various art pieces that people created and donated to be sold to benefit the activities hosted by The Gallery.

Friday’s free festivities are from 6–9 p.m. on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts and Downtown Kingman’s First Friday

