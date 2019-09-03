Horoscopes | September 4, 2019

Birthdays: Whitney Cummings, 37; Beyonce Knowles, 38; Wes Bentley, 41; Drew Pinsky, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let someone make decisions for you. Do what fits your itinerary instead of always accommodating other people’s needs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Strive for perfection, and you will be happy with the results. A change is overdue, and with the right people, you should be able to reach your goals.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An opportunity will not be as puffed up as you are led to believe. Ask questions, take a wait-and-see approach, let someone else go first but most of all, protect your heart, money and personal information.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at the choices you have, and do what’s best for yourself. It’s time to take care of your needs; strive for what makes you happy.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Following what someone else decides to do and hoping for the best will leave you with little to show for your effort. Explore avenues that show promise and allow you to accentuate what you do best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be vocal, and take physical action to ensure you get what you want. Your success and your happiness are up to you.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Recognize your boundaries and the people who are cheering for you – and those who aren’t. Having a well-rounded view of your situation will encourage you to make decisions that will eliminate some of the stress you are undergoing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get on with what’s important to you. Romance will improve your personal experience and living arrangements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the logistics of a situation before you decide to take part in something questionable. Honesty is essential.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Plug away at whatever challenge you take on, and your tenacity will help you reach your target. Fitness, physical improvements and nurturing essential relationships will lead to a better life.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Try to work through any disagreements you have by using reason. Keep the peace.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The more you do for others, the more you will receive in return. Walk away from people who don’t share your values.