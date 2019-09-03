OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 03
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested for unlawful flight, arrest warrants

Codey Joseph James Combs (MCSO photo)

Codey Joseph James Combs (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: September 3, 2019 4:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Codey Joseph James Combs, 23 of Kingman, Saturday after SWAT had to respond to a residence.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 deputies observed a silver vehicle traveling south on N. Castle Rock Road and a red quad traveling close behind it. Upon closer observation, deputies observed the quad did not have a visible license plate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The silver vehicle and quad continued on, and the deputy continued to pursue. Eventually, the silver car pulled off the roadway, but the quad continued on, pulling into the desert area attempting to evade deputies. The quad pulled into a wash between Bluebird Lane and Robin Lane.

The deputy terminated the pursuit, but attempted to keep the quad in his visual, when the silver car pulled in front of the deputy, causing the deputy to lose sight of the quad. Contact was made with the driver of the silver vehicle, and the female driver identified the quad’s operator as a friend of her son’s. A records check revealed the female driver’s son was Combs, and the deputy was able to identify Combs as the quad’s operator using prior mugshot photos.

It was also learned that Combs had an active felony arrest warrant. Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Dove Lane and observed the quad in the yard. Deputies obtained consent to search the house for Combs, and learned that he had climbed into the attic and was refusing to come out.

After several verbal commands to come out went unanswered, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was called to assist with the barricaded suspect. Oleoresin capsicum and a CS gas canister were deployed into the attic, and Combs eventually came out of the attic and was taken into custody.

Codey Joseph James Combs was arrested for felony unlawful flight from law enforcement and two active arrest warrants. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without further incident.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave 911: Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia/Warrant Arrest
Mohave 911 | May 13, 2019
Sunday, March 8, 2009
Mohave 911: Friday, September 11, 2009
Mohave 911: Monday, June 20, 2011

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News