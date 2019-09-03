Licenses and Permits | September 4, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 29:

Barkhurst Electric: 2645 Airway Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 132 E. Oak St., Kingman; remodel; $160.

Axiom Enterprises of Kingman: 2815 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $2,295.

Angle Land Development: Southern Vista V, Kingman; residential grading; $596.

Paul Sagan: 3030 N. Prescott St., Kingman; attached carport; $43.

Walker Service Electric: 3719 N. Wells St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

W.M. Steele Tradesmen Services: 2503 Ricca Drive, Kingman; electric; $54.

Esmay Electric Incorporated: 3204 Kiersten Lane, Kingman; electric; $128.

Liggett Electrical Service: 3106 N. Stewart St., Kingman; electric; $128.

Big Red Construction: 3438 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

King Bee Construction: 2223 Chinook Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,308.

Big Red Construction: 3454 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3460 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951,

Big Red Construction: 3470 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3478 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR: $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3482 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3466 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3494 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3442 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Angle Homes: 3289 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,122.

Angle Homes: 3267 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

Big Red Construction: 3448 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3490 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

K Kittle: 2631 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; remodel; $460.

Signs Plus: 3130 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.