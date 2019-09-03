Obituary | Stephen Paul
Stephen Paul, of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away August 2, 2019 at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada in the company of family. Submariner of the U.S. Navy, Master Gardener and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, he was preceded in death by his mother; Julia Maute, father; Stephen Paul, stepfather; August Maute, brother; Gregory (Marilyn) Maute and sister; Ruthanne (Dennis) Buoye. He is survived by his wife; Suzanne Paul, sister; Judy (Gene) Darcy, sons; Stephen Paul and Seth (Nicole) Paul and grandsons; Wyatt and Everett.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Kingman, Arizona on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow in the Church Mass Hall.
