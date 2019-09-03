Rants and Raves | September 4, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, mention the headline.

Letter: Letting Society Down – You have the right to believe anything you want, but this is still the USA, and so do the rest of us. It’s guaranteed in the Constitution! Your over-reaction is alarming.

Gould, Gillette face public criticism over remarks – So what if LaJuana Gillette wrote that the U.S, is getting browner and browner? Isn’t that what the news and surveys keep telling us? She also has the right to say the U.S. is a Christian nation. I hope so!

Gould, Gillette face public criticism over remarks – Interesting that some insist on total freedom for the LGBT alternative lifestyle. Yet the same people degrade and threaten those who do not. Mr. Gould and others have a right to their opinion too, not just the LGBT community.

Kingman Fishing Pond – I hope they have a plan in place to prevent the pond from becoming a mosquito breeding ground.

Don Martin: Coyote contests banned; will buck contests be next – I grew up in the Pennsylvania mountains, amidst state game lands. Deer and predators are everywhere. Hunters and sportsmen/women don’t need contests – they hunt and respect the game. And they accept the rules that protect the circle of life

What is racial descrimination – Nice piece, Ms. Kay. If we took the time to listen to each other, and blocked out the noise that is hatred and fear, we would find we have more in common than not. All we need is love.

Look at Congress and the need for term limits. Look at the BOS and you can see the need for term limits. “Experience” is another term for “ability to manipulate things in my favor, not the taxpayers’ favor.”

KUSD starts to see balance in schools that were overcrowded in the 2018-19 school year – Balance in our schools? Why is favoritism shown by one school over the other? There is an upper vs. lower mentality in our schools. And by the way, the Academy seems to get everything they want at our expense.

Chicago man sentenced for threatening Jeff Flake – Jeff Flake is one of the good guys. Intimidations and threats seem to be the norm in politics now so I’m glad the person ... gets what is coming to him.

Shooting down California’s ammo law – Reagan is an American. Know what’s un-American? Telling people to “go back where they came from!” Unless we are 100% Native American, we are ALL from somewhere. People who espouse these ugly ideologies drag us down!