Small chance of storms Wednesday

KINGMAN – Temperatures and the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase today, Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Wednesday, which will have a high near 101 degrees with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. The temperature will drop to around 75 Wednesday night.

No additional precipitation is forecast for this week, and temperatures aren’t forecast to hit 100 after Wednesday. Thursday, Sept. 5 will be mostly sunny with a high near 99 degrees and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Thursday night will have a low around 74.

Friday, Sept. 6 will also be mostly sunny with a high near 99 degrees. Temperatures will again drop to around 74 overnight.

Saturday, Sept. 7 will be sunny with a high near 99 and a low around 72, and marks the end of temperatures on the cusp of 100 degrees. Sunday, Sept. 8 has a forecast high near 94, and Monday near 91.

Information provided by the National Weather Service.