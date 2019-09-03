White Cliffs Senior Living hosts Grandparents Day event for the community
KINGMAN – National Grandparents Day is Sunday, so White Cliffs Senior Living is hosting a Community Celebration for Grandparents Day.
White Cliffs Senior Living is bringing generations together from 1–4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3600 Peterson Road, to make new memories.
The event is free for all ages.
Attendees can enjoy activities such as corn hole, face painting, a juggling act, an art project, family photos, coloring books, a sweet walk, cookie decorating and K-9 police dogs. There will be free popcorn, ice pops, lemonade and ice tea.
“This is something for our community of Kingman to get out and do together, have fun and create some new memories or bonding with family,” said Joni Millin, White Cliffs Senior Living director of sales.
This is the second time since 2014 the center has hosted the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will be held outside weather permitting.
The event is sponsored by Living Waters Hospice, Kingman Regional Medical Center Joan and Diana Hospice Home, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center and other partners.
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MOHAVE 911
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Mohave 911
- Arizona joins other states calling on Supreme Court to overturn DACA
- Baseball in Kingman dates back to 1889
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Arizona dove hunting season gets underway Sunday
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: