White Cliffs Senior Living hosts Grandparents Day event for the community

KINGMAN – National Grandparents Day is Sunday, so White Cliffs Senior Living is hosting a Community Celebration for Grandparents Day.

White Cliffs Senior Living is bringing generations together from 1–4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3600 Peterson Road, to make new memories.

The event is free for all ages.

Attendees can enjoy activities such as corn hole, face painting, a juggling act, an art project, family photos, coloring books, a sweet walk, cookie decorating and K-9 police dogs. There will be free popcorn, ice pops, lemonade and ice tea.

“This is something for our community of Kingman to get out and do together, have fun and create some new memories or bonding with family,” said Joni Millin, White Cliffs Senior Living director of sales.

This is the second time since 2014 the center has hosted the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will be held outside weather permitting.

The event is sponsored by Living Waters Hospice, Kingman Regional Medical Center Joan and Diana Hospice Home, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center and other partners.