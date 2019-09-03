Yard sales will support Special Olympics

KINGMAN – Attending a yard sale affords people the opportunity to find items for a bargain and perhaps discover products no longer carried in stores. When money from the sale goes to a good cause, the event is a win-win for all involved.

Kingman 66 Special Olympics is teaming up with Annie’s Art Attic for two yard sales this month. The first of which takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave. The second will be Sept. 28.

Cyndi Bosze of the Kingman delegation of the Special Olympics explained items that get athletes through the day are typically donated by volunteers and parents. Now the community has a chance to pitch in.

“It’s the water, it’s the snacks, it’s the cooler that just gets damaged,” Bosze said of how funds from the sales will be used. “Those things are easy ups. Lawn chairs, flags that we use for track, just things that get a lot of wear and tear.”

Similar yard sales have been held in the past, and Bosze said the events “replenish what we need” each year.

“The yard sale seems to be the bigger thing,” she said. “We tried other things, but the yard sale really seems to be the draw in this area, which is great. People are fanatics about yard sales.”

Events in the past have included furniture, clothes, electronics, Halloween costumes, Christmas decorations, beauty supplies and much more. Special Olympics in Kingman has been collecting such items for the past year in preparation for Saturday’s sale.

“Something for everybody,” Bosze said. “Shoes galore. We’re making sure everything is desirable. Whatever’s left, we donate it to Annie. That way it continues to cycle within the community.”

Those who can’t make it to the yard sale, or who can but want to do more, can get more involved with Kingman 66 Special Olympics in a number of ways. They can donate throughout the year, directly volunteer or cheer on athletes during competitions. Kingman 66 Special Olympics is also looking for athletes, of which there are currently around 60.

“Having the aunts, the uncles, and the moms and dads is great, but having other people within the community to support them, just like everyone else, when someone’s cheering you on it just makes you want to strive to go harder, run faster, lift heavier,” Bosze said. “It’s just human kindness at the end of the day. We’re really not as different as we think we are.”

If looking for a place to start making a difference, head to the yard sale Saturday. Bosze said the sale will double as a water drive for Kingman 66 Special Olympics, so people are encouraged to bring a case of water.