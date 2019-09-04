American Woodmark Foundation donates to Cerbat Elementary School

KINGMAN – Teachers at Cerbat Elementary School received donations to help kids further their education and make it easier.

The American Woodmark Foundation donated the money for a Chromebook cart to the fifth graders and one teacher received money to get a new classroom setup.

During new teacher orientation for Kingman Unified School District the names of new teachers were entered in a drawing to get a new classroom. Richard Wagner, Cerbat teacher, won the new class setup. He received a new chair, a carpet, a projector and other everyday classroom necessities.

Cerbat fifth-grade teachers received a Chromebook cart with 36 books worth about $11,000 to be shared among the fifth-grade classes. Teachers who are part of the fifth-grade team include Joshua Tellez, Jenelle Pape, Beth Wigal and Tanya Harmon.

“We talked about it and really felt that Cerbat is one of the neediest schools,” said Coleen Hart, American Woodmark Foundation team leader.

Teachers were surprised and thrilled to receive the donations from American Woodmark.

The American Woodmark Foundation is a separate entity from American Woodmark Corporation. The Kingman branch gets about $35,000 a year to distribute among the community and the local team decides where the money will go. In the past they have given to Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Area Food Bank, Kingman Aid to Abused People, Kingman Unified School District, Kingman Academy of Learning and more.

“We appreciate and respect our teachers and what they do for our children and community,” Hart said. “A big ‘thank you’ to all of them and it’s an honor to support our schools.”