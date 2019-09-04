OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Board of Supervisors: Angius apologizes to Johnson over radio inteview

Mohave County Board of Supervisors deliberate on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Mohave County Board of Supervisors deliberate on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – There is no issue more polarizing in Mohave County than taxes, with many residents and public officials thinking about taxation, or rather the lack thereof, as a matter of principle.

During the Tuesday, Sept. 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting Supervisor Buster Johnson of Distric Gary Watson of District 1, Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4, and himself – to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

Johnson was referring to a recent interview Board Chairwoman Hildy Angius of District 2 gave to a local radio station, in which she said she was “ambushed” by the board majority who used a “gimmick” to make her vote to raise taxes back in 2015, which she regrets.

An investigation is needed to protect his own reputation, Johnson said, explaining it is essential so his constituents know he was not conspiring to raise taxes behind their backs.

“I’m stating for the record that I had no contact with either Supervisor Watson or Bishop on the budget proposal that I made at the meeting in question,” he said, and made a motion to submit the complaint to the Attorney General.

“I don’t think any action is needed,” said County Attorney Ryan Esplin, trying to mediate. He recommended the complaint should be filed by an individual, for example Johnson, and not by the board. It wouldn’t be “wise,” he said to pit one supervisor against another.

Angius apologized to Johnson and said she is OK with any action the board wants to take.

“If Supervisor Angius has proof we did it …” Johnson continued.

“I have no proof, “Angius said. “It was just a feeling that I misstated as fact. I apologize. And I apologize publically.”

“It is water under the bridge as far as I’m concerned,” said Bishop, who pointed out that the board is “not perfect,” but never breaks the open meeting law intentionally.

“Not guilty and accept your apology,” Watson said to Angius.

That turned out to be to Johnson’s satisfaction and shortly after supervisors split on good terms.t 3 recommended submitting an alleged open meeting law complaint on three members of the board – Supervisor

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Supervisors approve $2 million for new animal shelter in Kingman
Mohave County took the animal shelter in-house. For now.
Board of Supervisors meets twice this week
Supervisor Bishop: “It’s time to build a new animal shelter”
Supervisor Gould: extending temporary taxes ruins public trust

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News