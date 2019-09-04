Diet Center Tip of the Week: Why am I gaining weight?

We may have the tendency to blame medical or genetic factors for weight gain that we might be experiencing even after the doctor has told us that is probably not the cause.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

If you think you may have this tendency, it may be time to sit down and consider other possible causes of weight problems. For example, do your meal portion sizes tend to be large? Do you eat most of your meals in front of the television? Do you snack in between meals often? Do you eat a lot of red meat? Do you not have any idea how much you eat or how much you should eat? Think about all the possible reasons why people gain weight and write them down. Then highlight the reasons that may pertain to you.

For example, eating most of our meals in front of the television.

It helps to restrict our meals and keep our food in the kitchen or dining area only. Preferably, this area is a place with little distractions as well. It also helps to restrict activities in this area to meal preparation and consumption only. For example, if you associate the kitchen with food, chances are if you are doing anything else in the kitchen, for example paying bills, watching television or holding conversations with other household members, it will most likely lead to extra snacking.

After eating meals, leave the kitchen and take a walk or do some chores in another room. This will help to take your mind off eating and give you the benefit of getting in some physical activity. Designating the kitchen as a place for food and nothing else will help you to focus on the purpose of eating for health and weight loss and help keep you from slipping up on your weight loss goals.

Next write down the changes you need to make to avoid these situations that you believe are the causes of your weight problems. For example, you may have to concentrate on portion sizing, restricting snacking, limiting the number of times you eat red meat, or avoiding eating in front of the TV. Tackle these changes one by one, making them your mini goals. As you accomplish these changes cross them off and give yourself a nonfood reward. Determining the probable causes of your weight problems can help you address them, get rid of them, and get rid of the excess weight for good!

If you believe that you have a health problem that is causing or contributing to weight gain and you have already done the things suggested in this article get a second opinion from a medical professional.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Tip of the Week. If you have attempted to lose weight on your own and are not successful, please let Diet Center help you. Call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.