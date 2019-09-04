Encroachment permit approved for Rickety Cricket grain silo

KINGMAN – Following what was at times a heated discussion about the expansion of his business, Rickety Cricket Brewing owner Terry Thomson received approval from City Council on Tuesday for an encroachment permit that will allow for the installation of a new grain silo in downtown Kingman.

“This is the life or death of the expansion of my business, this grain silo,” Thomson told Council. “I put my heart and soul into this town, into this downtown, against adversity, against naysayers. This grain silo makes or breaks the expansion of my business.”

As explained by City Engineer Greg Henry, the silo would be located partially on the property at 532 E. Beale St., and partially in the public sidewalk. It would encroach up to 3 feet into the sidewalk, which Henry said still leaves enough walking space to be in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

“Currently, Rickety Cricket has reached its maximum capacity at our restaurant microbrewery location in downtown,” Thomson said. “The new silo will allow Rickety Cricket to grow into a regional-size microbrewery. The production cost of the grain will allow Rickety Cricket microbrewery to expand all over Arizona and Nevada.”

The silo will stand about 31 feet tall and 10 feet in diameter, which is well within the parameters for structure height downtown.

“But there were a number of concerns from staff and citizens,” Henry said.

The first concern Henry noted came from staff, and was in regards to a downtown streetscape plan from Sixth to First streets and the effect a silo located in the sidewalk would have on that plan. He also spoke to concerns the City received from citizens. Those included inquiries about aesthetics, attraction of pests, loading and unloading of the silo, and safety concerns.

Thomson did what he could to educate Council on the silo project and alleviate concerns expressed by community. He first addressed safety concerns, most notably, the potential for a silo explosion cited by a community member. He said those explosions typically occur when flour comes into the equation, which would not be the case for Rickety’s silo.

Henry briefly addressed pests, noting that he is not aware of a problem downtown, which already has multiple breweries utilizing grain.

Thomson also spoke to the silo’s proposed location. He said the initial plan was to set the silo at the back of the property. However, Thomson said that’s not possible due to a number of factors including elevation and space.

In addressing aesthetics, Thomson said he would work with the City to create some form of artwork related to the area which could be placed on the silo.

“I have sought out one of the finest grain silos there are, this isn’t just a tin structure that we’re trying to throw in and throw some grain into,” Thomson said. “This structure is top notch, it’s ahead of its time, it’s what a lot of big breweries are going to ...”

Some members of the public spoke in favor of the silo at a public hearing, while others were less than thrilled about the proposal. One man from the latter group was still of the opinion that the microbrewery could place the silo at the back of the property. A neighboring property and business owner was concerned about what kind of fence would be placed around the silo, her property being encroached upon and the “branding of Kingman.” She also said Rickety Cricket has a “negative image.”

Councilmembers Deana Nelson and Ken Watkins wanted more information before giving the silo the green light. However, Council as a whole chose to approve the encroachment permit by a vote of 4-2, with Nelson and Watkins dissenting. Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly was absent.