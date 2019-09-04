OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | September 5, 2019

Originally Published: September 4, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Kat Graham, 30; Rose McGowan, 46; Michael Keaton, 68; Raquel Welch, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look over your personal finances and medical records, and check lottery tickets that you’ve stashed away somewhere safe. Make a to-do list, and flesh out ideas that you think have the potential to bring in extra cash.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Confidence will be more prevalent if you have done the legwork and have left nothing to chance. Make plans for someone you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay attention, listen to what’s being said and make decisions based on what’s most practical. A frugal lifestyle will spare you unnecessary stress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The changes you make personally or to your living arrangements or surroundings will lift your spirits. Keeping up with trends, technology and how you present who you are and what you do will end up being beneficial.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Separate what is possible from what isn’t. It’s best to have a plan in place and to put your effort where it will bring the highest return.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get together with people who make you think. Change happens when good ideas are shared and promises are made.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Strive for equality in your relationships. Rethink friendships with people who make a fuss when you ask for something in return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a point to reconnect with old friends. With a little effort, you can reinvent your plans to suit trends and markets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you give in to someone who takes advantage of you, it will lower your self-esteem. Keep your life simple, your bank accounts healthy and your relationship with others evenly balanced.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your best to organize and plan your next move. Staying on top of whatever situation unfolds will lead to personal gains.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you don’t like the changes someone is making, let him or her know that you don’t plan to take part. Being honest will put an end to manipulative tactics that play on your emotions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick close to home. Don’t trust anyone trying to talk you into overspending, participating in indulgent behavior or signing up for something you don’t want to do.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | September 5, 2018
Horoscope | September 5, 2017
Horoscopes | February 27, 2019
Horoscopes | June 13, 2019
Horoscope: June 13, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News