Kingman couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 7:22 p.m.
Kingman – Bob and Patricia Olivas of Kingman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last month.
They were married on Aug. 29, 1959 in Miami, Arizona, and moved to Kingman in 1963.
The couple has four children – Bobby, Mark, Roxanne and Rick – all of Kingman. They also have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The Olivas celebrated with an anniversary dinner with friends and family members at the Hualapai Lodge. The couple will travel to Cabo San Lucas in March for an anniversary trip.
