Kingman leads Mohave County homeless count with 88

Every year, the Arizona Department of Housing conducts a Point In Time count in counties statewide in order to get a better understanding of Arizona’s homeless population and what can be done to improve the situation.

Respondents across 13 counties that make up the Arizona Balance of State “were specifically asked about where they were physically staying and their personal status on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019,” according to an information bulletin released by the Department of Housing. According to the Department of Housing, “rural Arizona’s overall homelessness is down 38%” since the PIT count began in 2009.

In Mohave County, 207 homeless individuals were interviewed. Forty of those people reside in Lake Havasu City, with Kingman housing the bulk of the respondents in the county at 88 homeless individuals.

Camping is the most common form of shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Mohave County — almost 52% of respondents. About a quarter of the county’s homeless live in a vehicle, and about 7% live in a trailer without utilities.

Most of the area’s homeless population has been without a place to live for more than three years, and the majority of the population are individuals surviving alone, as opposed to about 13.5% that have other household members to look after as well.

Almost 30% of Mohave County’s homeless individuals are between the ages of 55 and 64 years old, and 44 people once served in a branch of the military. Only 27 of those people are eligible for VA health care.

The top economic reason for displacement is the inability to pay rent or a mortgage. Underemployment, joblessness and eviction followed as most common displacement causes. About 60% of respondents also either had a medical condition or a physical disability. Issues with substance abuse were present in 77 people’s lives.

There has been talk about the creation of a day shelter that those who are without a home in Havasu can get relief from the heat in and use to get connected to resources that can assist them. At this point, however, it’s just that — talk. It is an idea that seems to have community support, however. It was brought up as something to consider in the most recent Community Resources Coalition meeting.

“I’ve been tossing this around for a couple years,” Christine Watson said at the meeting. She operates the Clothes’ Closet, which is an organization that provides clothing to those in need. She wants to create a space “where these people could come in, feel comfortable, feel loved,” and know that they always have a place to turn to find resources they need.

Day shelters, like the one in Kingman, allow people to at least stay off of the streets while they can take a shower and avoid heat exhaustion or extreme cold year-long. Havasu doesn’t have one yet, but the city does have some resources and organizations that attempt to help alleviate the issue by providing food, clothing and showers. Some examples include Catholic Charities, the Clothes’ Closet and the Lake Havasu Community Food Bank.