OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KPD arrests man after fleeing from officers

Andrew Jack Rivas

Andrew Jack Rivas

Originally Published: September 4, 2019 2:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers arrested Andrew Jack Rivas, 32 of Kingman, on multiple drug-related felony charges. The charges include possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, endangerment, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor shoplifting.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 officers obtained information that Rivas was involved in alleged illicit drug activity in the 3400 block of Stockton Hill Road. Officers arrived and attempted to contact Rivas, who was in a parked car.

Rivas began to drive, when an officer attempted to stop him. According to a police news release, Rivas continued driving, fleeing onto Stockton Hill Road. He got stuck in traffic in the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Airway Avenue, where he crashed into another stopped vehicle.

Rivas exited his car and fled on foot, with officers in foot pursuit. An off-duty Arizona state trooper assisted and Rivas was captured and apprehended. Rivas was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine.

Inside his vehicle, officers located several handguns, one of which had been reported as stolen, and assorted drug-related paraphernalia, which the news release said indicates Rivas was actively involved in drug sales.

Rivas was also wanted in connection to a previous shoplifting incident. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. Additional charges are pending further investigation, possible include DUI drugs, police said.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman duo arrested for felony shoplifting
Kingman man arrested for stolen vehicle, meth
Mohave 911: April 25, 2016
Alleged sex offender indicted on six counts
Mohave 911 | August 12, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News