Letter | 24-hour store?

Carrie Atwood, Kingman
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 7:26 p.m.

Editor,

Will Kingman ever have a Walmart or supermarket that is open 24 hours again? I, like many others in Kingman, work a graveyard shift, full time. It is such an inconvenience, to say the least, to not have a place that I can do my shopping during late-night hours.

When a small convenience store is my only option for shopping, I end up going without the majority of the things I need. Day-to-day necessities are nearly impossible for me to acquire because by the time I wake up from resting after a nine-hour shift and get out the door from home, Walmart and every other store in town is already closed! Is there any hope for those of us working citizens that have to work all night?

