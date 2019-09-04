OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Roller skating

Frank Kozlowski, Kingman
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Editor,

A roller skating rink for Kingman?

What a swell thing it would be for Kingman’s youth and “older youth!” That empty Kmart building would be just right! I don’t have money to do it, but I would be willing to contribute some and I bet hundreds of other townspeople would also contribute. Working together we could make it happen!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Roller rink would help connect families
Rolling in the deep: HBO film looks at roller skate culture
Derby Chix into roll playing
Letter: Kingman needs a roller skating rink
Bruisers skate in first roller derby match

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News