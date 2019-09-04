Letter | Roller skating
Frank Kozlowski, Kingman
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 7:27 p.m.
Editor,
A roller skating rink for Kingman?
What a swell thing it would be for Kingman’s youth and “older youth!” That empty Kmart building would be just right! I don’t have money to do it, but I would be willing to contribute some and I bet hundreds of other townspeople would also contribute. Working together we could make it happen!
