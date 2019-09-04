MCSO schedules 5K

KINGMAN – Lace up those sneakers and get ready to run during the Mohave County Sheriff’s Public Outreach Program Reach Out Ranch Run Saturday, Sept. 7.

MCSO Public Outreach Program’s mission is to educate the communities in Mohave County about child safety and bridge the gap between first responders and the people they serve.

This is the first year the event is being held and proceeds will go to the MCSO Public Outreach Program’s second annual Candy Crawl on Halloween night. People can register for the 5K run/walk, yoga, and a 1K for kids. The activities begin at 8:15 a.m. at the Upton Pines Hidden B&B, 935 S. DW Ranch Road in the Hualapai Mountains.

“We’d love to see our community support our local first responders and get to know them outside their jobs,” Valen Cassidy, MCSO community outreach specialist, said in an email.

Awards will be given for top male and female overall, top master male and female ages 40 and up, top three in each age division, and the fastest first responder male and female.

After the race there will be refreshments and an awards ceremony. Attendees can also create a child safety kit.

Cassidy said the kit includes a booklet that the parent or guardian can fill out with a photo of their child, personal information, medical information, physical characteristics and fingerprints that MCSO provides.

The kit also includes “In Case of Emergency” stickers that can be filled out with important information that can be put near a telephone or refrigerator at home.

Registration paperwork can be picked up at the main sheriff’s office in Kingman, 600 Beale St., or register online at www.active.com.

Registration costs $30 for adults and $10 for kids, and the price can increase closer to the day of the event.

The kids 1K starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K and yoga starts at 8:15 a.m. The 5 race will start and end at the Upton Pines Hidden B&B. Race day registration is from 6:30–7:30 a.m.