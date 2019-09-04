OFFERS
Obituary | Thomas K. Blanton

Thomas K. Blanton
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 5:11 p.m.

Thomas K. “Tom” Blanton was born Nov. 8, 1941 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Thomas E. and Beatrice Blanton.

Dad went to be with Mom on Aug. 9. He and ”his Patty” were married in 1963. She was his everything.

Tom worked for the Arizona Highway Department for many years. After his retirement he worked as a consultant for ADOT. He and Mom traveled all over Arizona while he worked for them.

Dad was a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose.

In 2009 they moved to Nampa, Idaho where they bought a home and really retired. Dad and Mom loved to travel. Among their favorite destinations were Hawaii and Alaska.

His parents; Tom and Beatrice, stepbrothers; Billy and Joe, and the love of his life, Patty, , preceded him in death.

He is survived by his four children; Jeanne Esquibel, Lisa Blanton (Marc Bond), Michael Blanton of Arizona and Mark Blanton (Jen) of Florida, grandchildren; Michael Alsman of Texas, Teri Belger, Lindsey Sutherland (Drew) ,Derek Esquibel, Misha Whalen (Shane) of Arizona, Joe Dronchi of Nevada and Ashley Simmons (Dequaan) of Chicago. Tom had 11 great-grandchildren; Madyson, Mariah, Destry, Deagan, Chloe, Kailee, Alivia, Adrian, Aleya, Luciano and Gianna.

He was the finest man I ever knew. Dad was the foundation of our family. He will be greatly missed. Our only consoling factor is he is with mom and at peace.

Please join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday, Sept. 7 at The Garlic Clove at 1 p.m.

