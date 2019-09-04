OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 04
Prep Roundup: Bulldogs take 2nd at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

Kingman’s Coleton Padilla finished sixth Tuesday with a 9-over 45 as the Bulldogs battled Prescott and Mohave. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys golf team had four Bulldogs finish in the top 10 individually Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough for first place.

Kingman took second as a team with a 69-over par 213, while Prescott finished first with a 12-over 156. Mohave was third in the match at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

Coleton Padilla led the way for the Bulldogs with a 9-over 45 for sixth place, followed by Camaron Haller in seventh (17-over 53), Kirk Potokar in a tie for eighth (18-over 54) and Robert Walker in 10th.

Connor O’Campo rounded out the top performers with a 12th-place finish.

Kingman is back on the links Tuesday with a trip to Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott.

Volleyball

Academy 3, MALC 0

At Mohave Accelerated, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team kicked off the 2019 season Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-16, 25-20) of the Lady Patriots.

The Lady Tigers (1-0) welcome Wickenburg (0-1) to town to open 3A West Region action at 6 p.m. today.

