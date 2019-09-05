Black Lemon returns to Kingman with an album

KINGMAN – They met in Kingman, now they are working on their music career in Flagstaff. Black Lemon will be back in town Friday, Sept. 6 for their debut album release party starting at 5 p.m. at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St.

“We’ve been working towards releasing this record for about three years now and have faced plenty of adversity along the way,” said guitarist Roberto Diaz on behalf of the band. “It is an extraordinary and surreal feeling finally having it in our hands and on online platforms.”

Roberto Diaz and his wife, singer Destiny Diaz, met in Kingman in 2010. Black Lemon has evolved since then, transforming from a guitar and vocals duo playing mostly covers. They brought on two new band members along the way – drummer Ramon Diaz and bassist Karly Gilbert, who joined in 2015 after seeing Black Lemon at an open mic event – and now feature a full sound.

The album has received great response so far, Roberto said. “It’s crazy to see that we’ve had online listeners across the country and internationally as well.

“I’m really excited to do another party here in Kingman, because this is where Destiny and I played our first show together,” he added. “It’s definitely a really special night for us, and hopefully the fans here in Kingman, too.”