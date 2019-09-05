City Council establishes Infill Incentive District

KINGMAN – With the sunset of the City of Kingman’s waiver of commercial building fees set for Sept. 30, City Council on Tuesday created an Infill Incentive District that will seek to promote commercial development downtown and along Route 66.

All commercial-related fees were waived by the City in 2018 in an effort to encourage development. The waiver was scheduled to sunset in June, but Council voted to extend it for up to 90 days. At around the same time, Council directed staff to begin the process of creating a new policy that would target downtown and Route 66. Doing so requires the creation of an Infill District.

The eyed district must meet at least three of the following criteria in order to be eligible, according to Arizona Revised Statutes:

-There are a large number of vacant older or dilapidated buildings or structures.

– There are a large number of vacant or underused parcels of property, obsolete or inappropriate lot or parcel sizes; or environmentally contaminated sites.

– There are a large number of buildings or other places where nuisances exist or occur.

– There is an absence of development and investment activity compared to other areas of the city or town.

– There is a high occurrence of crime.

– There is a continuing decline in population.

In a memorandum to City staff, Planning Services Manager Rich Ruggles noted three of the criteria met by the district. Those are the large number of vacant, older or dilapidated buildings or structures; the large number of vacant or underused parcels of property; and an absence of development and investment activity when compared to other areas of Kingman.

“It looks like what’s proposed is gasoline alley, all of downtown, a pretty good stretch of Route 66, and I don’t disagree with those things,” said Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter, who requested the item be pulled from the consent agenda for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.

However, he inquired as to if there could be any “flexibility” in regards to infill districts, and provided an example of a high-end restaurant or business considering locating in Kingman but outside of the infill district.

“It’s not focused on a business or as a recruitment tool necessarily,” explained City Attorney Carl Cooper. “All we can do is focus on an area that we think meets the criteria list in the statute, and that’s kind of what we were able to formulate.”

Fees that will be waived within the district include permit fees, plan review fees, report review fees, and inspection fees for commercial properties. The Infill Incentive District will expire Dec. 31, 2025.