City seeks public input on zoning ordinance update

Many people don’t think about Kingman’s zoning ordinance until it affects them, which has led to obstacles in the past. The public will have the chance to voice their opinions on changes and updates to the ordinance at an upcoming community workshop. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 5, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mark your calendars for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, the time and date set for public input on the City of Kingman’s zoning ordinance update.

The City has been working with Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc. to review, evaluate, provide recommendations and update the ordinance that was implemented in the 1970s. Initial stakeholder interviews and an audit of the current ordinance began in July 2019.

Now, it’s the public’s turn to weigh in.

“Effective public participation in any planning process creates confidence in the given project, promotes public awareness and understanding, and ensures community interests and needs are adequately addressed throughout the process,” a city press release noted.

The Zoning Ordinance Update Community Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. At the meeting, LWC will introduce the project, discuss challenges with existing regulations and confirm the General Plan’s direction. Recommendations for a new regulatory framework will also be presented.

Questions about the workshop can be directed to City Planner Sylvia Shaffer at 928-753-8131 or sshaffer@cityofkingman.gov, or to Planning Services Manager Rich Ruggles at 928-753-8160 or rruggles@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

