Horoscopes | September 6, 2019

Originally Published: September 5, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Idris Elba, 47; Rosie Perez, 55; Jane Curtin, 72; Swoosie Kurtz, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Broaden your outlook, make new friends and consider how best to curb bad habits and improve your life. A positive change is within reach.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may know what you want, but if you leave arrangements to someone who likes to spend, you will end up paying for something you don’t need or want. Stay in control in order to avoid regret.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s crucial to control situations that can affect your position, reputation or relationship with someone you love. Trust must be earned, not bought.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone will look for an excuse to not fulfill a promise made. Be ready to take over if someone falters.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to what and who you know. Do something that makes you happy but doesn’t cost you financially, emotionally or where your position or reputation are concerned.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Abstain from too much food, drink or anything else, for that matter. A minimalist approach to life and what you spend will lead to contentment instead of stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You will be disappointed if you underestimate what’s possible. Study your options, and take on what you know you can complete.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get together with people who share your concerns, and you’ll be able to make a contribution that will make a difference. Spending time with someone you love will lead to affirmative plans that will make your life better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trying to win someone’s attention by doing things that go against your moral fiber will not improve your relationship. Honesty is the best policy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your hard work will pay off as long as you are realistic. Question what you are doing to make the world a better place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay focused on honoring your promises and making sure others do the same. Keeping the momentum flowing will make it easier to reach your destination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in a group or organization will help you bring about changes that may otherwise be difficult on your own. Take note if anyone is taking advantage of you or what you are trying to accomplish.

