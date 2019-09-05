OFFERS
Kingman Chapter 1594 Women of the Moose wins regional award

Originally Published: September 5, 2019 5:29 p.m.

Kingman Chapter 1594 of the Women of the Moose was selected as the fourth-place chapter in the region at the Arizona/New Mexico Moose Conference in Scottsdale Aug. 23-25.

Also, Kingman Chapter Junior Graduate Regent Connie Schoenke was invited to address the attendees. Past Regent Sandra Wormell presented Connie with the coveted Green Cap pendant.

Junior Regent Valerie Hickle took photos all weekend to share with the chapter at its Sept. 4 meeting, and Higher Degree Chairman Karen Klein served a cake after the meeting in honor of Nancy Walker, who received her Star Recorder degree at the international Moose convention in Las Vegas in June.

A Roaring ‘20s Casino Night will be held at the local lodge on Saturday, Sept. 7. The fundraiser will benefit Mohave County Search and Rescue.

Members who wear polka dots to the Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting will receive a door prize.

Information provided by Kingman Chapter 1594 of the Women of the Moose

