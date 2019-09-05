Kingman Chapter 1594 Women of the Moose wins regional award
Kingman Chapter 1594 of the Women of the Moose was selected as the fourth-place chapter in the region at the Arizona/New Mexico Moose Conference in Scottsdale Aug. 23-25.
Also, Kingman Chapter Junior Graduate Regent Connie Schoenke was invited to address the attendees. Past Regent Sandra Wormell presented Connie with the coveted Green Cap pendant.
Junior Regent Valerie Hickle took photos all weekend to share with the chapter at its Sept. 4 meeting, and Higher Degree Chairman Karen Klein served a cake after the meeting in honor of Nancy Walker, who received her Star Recorder degree at the international Moose convention in Las Vegas in June.
A Roaring ‘20s Casino Night will be held at the local lodge on Saturday, Sept. 7. The fundraiser will benefit Mohave County Search and Rescue.
Members who wear polka dots to the Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting will receive a door prize.
Information provided by Kingman Chapter 1594 of the Women of the Moose
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- MOHAVE 911
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Kingman keeps vaping while health officials investigate 215 cases of vaping-related illness this summer in the U.S.
- Arizona joins other states calling on Supreme Court to overturn DACA
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Kingman could celebrate Labor Day with rain, storms
- KUSD, KAOL officials talk about handling sexual misconduct, assault accusations
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: