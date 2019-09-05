OFFERS
That’s a Wrap! offers relief for pregnant women in Kingman

Jana Moreno specializes in maternity massages. Here is the place where a belly goes, giving pregnant women a rare opportunity to lay chest down. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Five years ago Jana Moreno moved to Kingman, bringing along 15 years of experience as a massage therapist in Phoenix. Soon, she became known locally for maternity massages.

Her new spa, That’s a Wrap!, 915 Airway Ave. Suite D, will celebrate its official opening on Saturday, Oct. 12, but it is already operating by appointments only.

“Some therapists shy away from pregnant women,” Moreno told The Daily Miner. “There are pressure points to avoid and some women get blood clots in their legs. But there are so many things women are restricted from when they are pregnant. And I love being the person they can come to and to give them some relief.”

Moreno always knew she wanted to be a massage therapist. She used to massage her French grandmother, who did massage therapy as well.

“She would teach me things and let me put muds on her back. I would massage her feet. I was always drawn to masks and muds,” she laughed.

Pregnancy was another thing that always fascinated her. Right after she moved to Kingman, Moreno started a family with her husband.

“When I was pregnant, there was no one here in Kingman to massage me,” she said. “I also wanted to help with postpartum depression when hormones are crazy. Massage can help to regulate them.”

As a mother of two, Moreno works nights and weekends. She started at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Wellness Center, then moved to Wanderlush Studios downtown, but her business kept growing.

“We started here six weeks ago,” she said about the new location. She already has another therapist working with her, Joselyn Chaves, and offers the whole array of services: seaweed body wraps, hot stone massages, couples’ massages and exfoliation treatments.

Moreno massaged a lot of her clients through their whole pregnancies, including inducing pressure points before they go to labor. Eventually, she would like to be able to offer to go to the hospital with the client.

“Baby can get active during a massage, too,” she said. “The baby can smell in the womb, respond to the scent of lavender, hear the music or my voice and get active.”

Some mothers choose for the belly to be massaged, too. Others don’t, and Moreno is OK with both scenarios. Her clients include high schoolers in sports and 80-year-olds

“I want to offer people something they would normally get in a resort out of town,” Moreno says. “So they don’t have to travel. And something that is priced accordingly to Kingman.”

A one-hour maternity massage costs $65. Moreno says it helps to increase blood circulation, relieve low back pain, depression, anxiety, sciatica, carpal tunnel and restless legs. She says it also helps the body get rid of toxins, and assists with muscle tension and lymphatic flow.

