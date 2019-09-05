OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 05
Mohave County Most Wanted | September 4, 2019

Originally Published: September 5, 2019 11:58 a.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

John Andrusak III (MCSO)

John Andrusak III

DOB: 09/04/1980 White Male 6’0” 170 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; Theft credit card – control, Class 5 Felony; Agg taking identity of another, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 10/09/2018

photo

Christopher Michael Emery (MCSO)

Christopher Michael Emery

DOB: 07/24/1999 White Male 5’6” 140 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary in 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/30/2019

photo

Rhonda Renne Navarro (MCSO)

Rhonda Renne Navarro

DOB: 01/07/1979 White Female 5’2” 130 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 08/30/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Bradley Evan Blocker (MCSO)

Bradley Evan Blocker

Offense: Possession of dangerous drugs (meth), Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/25/2019 Capture: 08/30/2019

photo

Jackie Marie Dougherty (MCSO)

Jackie Marie Dougherty

Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 03/14/2019 Capture: 08/29/2019

photo

Nicole Lynn Mireles (MCSO)

Nicole Lynn Mireles

Offense: Use of wire communication or electronic communication in a drug related transaction, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/07/2019 Capture: 08/28/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

