Mohave County Most Wanted | September 4, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
John Andrusak III
DOB: 09/04/1980 White Male 6’0” 170 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; Theft credit card – control, Class 5 Felony; Agg taking identity of another, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 10/09/2018
Christopher Michael Emery
DOB: 07/24/1999 White Male 5’6” 140 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary in 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/30/2019
Rhonda Renne Navarro
DOB: 01/07/1979 White Female 5’2” 130 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 08/30/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Bradley Evan Blocker
Offense: Possession of dangerous drugs (meth), Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/25/2019 Capture: 08/30/2019
Jackie Marie Dougherty
Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 03/14/2019 Capture: 08/29/2019
Nicole Lynn Mireles
Offense: Use of wire communication or electronic communication in a drug related transaction, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/07/2019 Capture: 08/28/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
