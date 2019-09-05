OFFERS
Mojave poppy and squirrels could get US aid, but not Yellowstone’s bison

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a Mount Graham red squirrel in the Pinaleno Mountains of Arizona. The agency said Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 it will consider if more habitat protections are needed for the species found only in the Pinaleno Mountains. (Photo by Marit Alanen /U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a Mount Graham red squirrel in the Pinaleno Mountains of Arizona. The agency said Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 it will consider if more habitat protections are needed for the species found only in the Pinaleno Mountains. (Photo by Marit Alanen /U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 7:15 p.m.

BILLINGS, Mont. – U.S. wildlife officials rejected petitions Thursday to protect Yellowstone National Park's storied bison herds but pledged to consider more help for two other species — a tiny, endangered squirrel in Arizona and bees that pollinate rare desert flowers in Nevada.

Wildlife advocates have campaigned for decades to halt the routine slaughter of bison migrating out of Yellowstone to reach their winter grazing grounds in Montana.

The burly animals, also known as buffalo, once numbered in the tens of millions before overhunting reduced them to just a few small herds.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rebuffed calls for special protections for Yellowstone bison in 2015 but was forced to reconsider under a U.S. District Court order issued last year.

Wildlife service spokeswoman Jennifer Strickland said there's no scientific information showing bison should be treated as a threatened species.

The park's slaughter program, along with hunting of the animals in Montana, is meant to prevent the spread of the disease brucellosis, which can cause bison, elk and cattle to abort their young.

"The overall numbers of bison are stable despite culling and the presence of brucellosis," Strickland said, adding that the park has as many bison as it can hold.

Regarding the Mount Graham red squirrel of eastern Arizona, officials agreed to consider whether more habitat protections are needed. Weighing a mere 8 ounces, the squirrels are found solely in the Pinaleno Mountains.

Fires, roads and developments including a University of Arizona telescope complex have impacted the squirrel's range. An estimated 75 remain in the wild.

Wildlife advocates contend the squirrels' only hope is the removal of the telescopes, some nearby recreational cabins and a bible camp in the area.

"It's an incredibly precarious situation," said Robin Silver of the Center for Biological Diversity, which sued government officials last year to force a decision on the group's 2017 petition for more habitat protections. "If you want to try to have these animals survive you have to remove those structures."

In Nevada, officials said the Mojave poppy bee faces potential threats from grazing, gypsum mining, recreation and competition from honeybees. Its survival is closely linked to two rare desert poppy flowers in the Mojave Desert.

Federal law allows citizens to petition for plants and animals to get protections under the Endangered Species Act.

The positive finding on the petitions for the poppy bee and red squirrel means officials will conduct more intensive reviews before issuing final decisions.

